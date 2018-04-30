Early voting underway

Early voting is underway for the May 22 election and Pike County voters and Zebulon citizens will decide whether or not to allow liquor sales by the drink in the city limits. The election will determine whether or not to allow “the sales by the drink of distilled spirits by retailers, including sales by the drink of distilled spirits on Sundays between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and midnight.”
There are two locations for citizens to cast their votes early. Advanced voting is ongoing for all voters at the registrar’s office on Jackson Street, next to the sheriff’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Zebulon citizens can cast their ballots early at Zebulon City Hall next to the city park. All voters need to have a photo ID with them when voting. Vote early in Zebulon on weekdays through May 18 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
Sample ballots will be available at the registrar’s office and at Zebulon City Hall or online at the Secretary of State’s website at sos.ga.gov. Absentee ballots are still available and they must be returned to the registrar’s office by 5 p.m. May 22.
Several local candidates will be listed on the ballot but they are running unopposed, including commissioners Tim Guy and Tim Daniel and school board members G. Ryan Edge, Allen Edwards and Floyd Jerome Miller. Miller was the only candidate to qualify for Fred Blackmon who announced his retirement.
The race for governor includes seven Republican candidates on the ballot - L.S. ‘Casey’ Cagle, Eddie Hayes, Hunter Hill, Brian Kemp, Clay Tippins, Marc Urbach and Michael Williamson - and two Democratic candidates - Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans. Candidates for Lt. Gov. include Republican candidates Geoff Duncan, Rick Jeffares and David Shafer and Democratic candidates Sarah Riggs Amico and Triana Arnold James.
There are seven candidates for Secretary of State including Republicans David Belle Isle, Buzz Brockway, Josh McKoon and Brad Raffensperger and Democrats John Barrow, Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Rakeim ‘RJ’ Hadley.
There are five candidates for the Commissioner of Insurance, including Republicans Jim Beck, Jay Florence and Tracy Jordan and Democrats Janice Laws and Cindy Zeldin.
There are five candidates for State School Superintendent including Republicans John Barge and Richard Woods (incumbent) and Democrats Sid Chapman, Sam Mosteller and Otha E. Thornton Jr.
Candidates for the U.S. Representative in the 116th Congress from the Third Congressional District of Georgia include Republicans Drew Ferguson and Philip Singleton and Democrats Chuck Enderlin and Rusty Oliver.
Candidates for State Senator from the 16th District include Republicans Marty Harbin (incumbent) and Tricia Stearns and Democrat Bill Lightle.
Candidates for the General Assembly’s 131st District include Republicans Johnnie Caldwell (incumbent) and Ken Pullin and Democrat Chris Benton.