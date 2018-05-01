/Unitedbank
Properties approved for VA Clinic consideration

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, May 1. 2018
At their Tuesday, April 24 meeting, commissioners approved the rezoning of two properties from A-R (Agricultural-Residential) to P-I (Professional-Institutional) as potential locations for the Veterans Administration Medical Clinic. The properties would revert back to A-R within 12 months if no substantial construction or alteration occurs. Among several other conditions, the properties can not be used as a halfway house or facility solely for the purpose of a drug-alcohol rehabilitation center without additional zoning approval.

