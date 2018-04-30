Edward Louis Boggs, Jr.

Mr. Edward “Eddie” Louis Boggs, Jr., age 87, of Zebulon, passed away April 27, 2018. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Edward Louis Boggs, Sr. and Mildred Grace Bain Boggs. He worked over 60 years in the steel and construction industries becoming Vice President and General Manager for a number of companies during his long career. Woodworking, fishing and cooking were his passions. Starting his life on the original Boggs Homestead in Moon Township, PA, farming and agriculture were an important part of his life and he proudly owned a collection of John Deere tractors. He was a 32nd degree Mason for 35 years.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Martha Boggs; children and their spouses: Edward and Pat Boggs, Gary and Laurie Boggs, Kimberly and Joe Wagner, Donna and Keith Pruss; grandchildren and their spouses: Chris and Laura Boggs, John Boggs, Ryan and Jillian Boggs, Nicole Boggs, Kyle Boggs, Hudson Pruss and Payton Pruss; great-grandchildren: Madison Boggs and Mason Boggs; brothers and sisters: John Boggs (deceased) and wife Annetta (deceased), Wayne Boggs and wife Denise, Leonard Boggs and wife Rose (deceased).
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, May 1st, 6-8 p.m., at the Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2 p.m., at Williamson United Methodist Church, 20 Second District Road, Williamson, GA 30292. Dr. Greg Burgner and Dr. Ken Fuller will officiate. Burial will be held in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 4th.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.