Charles Robert “Bob” Lamb of Canton GA passed away 18 April 2018. Bob built a home and had kennels in Hollonville where he trained championship bird dogs. He was a Native of Inman, Fayette County GA, born in 1932. He was a 1950 graduate of Fayette County High School. Bob served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was an entrepreneur and champion bird dog trainer, winning both the Continental and the National Open Pheasant Field Trial Championship. He is survived the three daughters: Robin Santana (Woodstock GA), Paul W & Lisa Bryan (Thomasville GA), and Becky Lamb (Canton GA). There are four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Bob Lamb will be held at Inman United Methodist Church, 151 Hill’s Bridge Road, Fayetteville GA 30215. Dr. Don Harp and Rev. Tommy Ross will officiate. The service in the sanctuary begins at 2PM on Sunday 6 May 2018, followed by internment of ashes and time for visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Inman United Methodist at this address.