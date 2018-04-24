Mother and son dance to raise funds for mission trip

Hey, my name is Macie Moulder. I am in the seventh grade at Pike County Middle School. I participate in many activities outside of school such as softball and dance squad but something that is very close to my heart is mission work. I have been on two mission trips so far, the first to Iaeger, West Virginia and the second to Honduras. On these trips I enjoy meeting new people, serving these people and most importantly telling them about God’s love and glory and how it is unconditional to each and every one of us.
The next mission trip I am planning to go on will be to Guatemala. Keep in mind, as of yet my family has not gone on a mission trip with me. I leave the comfort of my home and safety and protection of my family to serve.
We are planning a Mother and Son dinner dance date night on May 11 to raise funds for my upcoming mission trips. We will also be selling t-shirts to raise funds.
The mother and son date night is called ‘A Night Under the Stars’ and will be held at the Strickland Building in Concord. This night is going to be a fun time to celebrate the relationships between mothers and sons and also a time to make lots of memories. Tickets are $35 per couple.
Contact my mom Wendy at 770-480-8061 regarding dance tickets or shirts. We are also looking for businesses who would like to sponsor the dance by donating money or a gift basket or gift certificate to be a door prize.
Thank you for your interest and support for this cause.
Macie Moulder