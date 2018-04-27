/Unitedbank
/Eedition

May Day celebration set for May 5

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Friday, April 27. 2018
The May Day Committee is inviting the community to celebrate the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 during a May 5 program to start at 11 a.m. at Fullers Chapel United Methodist Church in Zebulon. The speaker will be Rev. Nathan Giles of Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon.

“We are excited for the Class of 1969 and they will be the highlight of the program,” said organizer Regina Bridges. “They will share their experiences during the Civil Rights Movement. The class certificate presented by Dr. D.L. Glovers’ will be acknowledged as well and the class song will be presented,” said Bridges. “A special resolution honoring the late Mrs. Geneva P. Woods will be included for her dedicated service to the Class of 1969.”

The celebration will climax with a block party on Trice Street with food, laughter and entertainment from 1 to 8 p.m. All community members, civic organizations and supporters are encouraged to bring tents, grills, food and chairs and celebrate together.

For additional information, contact Edward Alexander 678-544-9406, Regina Bridges at 678-588-4058 or Veronica Evans 770=584-0204.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter