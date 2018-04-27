May Day celebration set for May 5

The May Day Committee is inviting the community to celebrate the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 during a May 5 program to start at 11 a.m. at Fullers Chapel United Methodist Church in Zebulon. The speaker will be Rev. Nathan Giles of Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon.
“We are excited for the Class of 1969 and they will be the highlight of the program,” said organizer Regina Bridges. “They will share their experiences during the Civil Rights Movement. The class certificate presented by Dr. D.L. Glovers’ will be acknowledged as well and the class song will be presented,” said Bridges. “A special resolution honoring the late Mrs. Geneva P. Woods will be included for her dedicated service to the Class of 1969.”
The celebration will climax with a block party on Trice Street with food, laughter and entertainment from 1 to 8 p.m. All community members, civic organizations and supporters are encouraged to bring tents, grills, food and chairs and celebrate together.
For additional information, contact Edward Alexander 678-544-9406, Regina Bridges at 678-588-4058 or Veronica Evans 770=584-0204.