/Unitedbank
/Eedition

National Day of Prayer set for May 3

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, April 24. 2018
Prayer Power of Georgia will sponsor the Pike County celebration of the annual National Day of Prayer on the courthouse square Thursday, May 3, starting at 12 noon.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter