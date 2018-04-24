Early voting starts Monday, April 30

Zebulon citizens will vote on whether or not to allow liquor sales by the drink in the city in the May 22 election, including limited hours on Sundays. Pike County residents will not have any local races, but residents will vote on many state and federal races. With Gov. Nathan Deal deciding to retire and several other state officials making moves from office, there are many challengers vying for seats which will likely result in a runoff election.
Early voting will be offered starting Monday, April 30 at the registrar’s office on Jackson Street, next to the sheriff’s office, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each week day. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. since it is a federal election. The last day for early voting will be on Friday, May 18 and the general election will be held on Tuesday, May 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at precincts across the county.
Early voting will begin in the city of Zebulon on Monday, April 20 as voters consider authorizing the city to permit and regulate the sale of liquor by the drink. Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from April 30 to May 18 at Zebulon City Hall.
