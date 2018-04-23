Donald C. Whitaker
Mr. Donald C. Whitaker age 74 of Zebulon passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Eternal Hope Hospice and will reside forever at the feet of Jesus.
Mr. Whitaker was born in Clayton County Georgia on February 14, 1944. He is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Ethel Fleming Whitaker and Vollie Clinton Whitaker; sister, Joann Fields; brothers, James W. Whitaker Sr., and twin Ronald C. Whitaker.
Mr. Donald C. Whitaker retired from DSC warehouse as a maintenance manager in 2006. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering around. Out of all the joys in his life he treasured going to church, spending time with family and his loving faithful pet, Bella Ann.
Mr. Donald C. Whitaker is survived by his wife, Johnnie Sue Thomas Whitaker of 48 years; daughter, Kelly Dowd of Pike County; son and daughter in law, Keith and BeLinda Whitaker of Pike County; grandchildren, Brittany Dowd, Tiffany Whitaker Parrot and husband Jason, Jaquan St.Louis, Ansley Kempson and husband Micah, Keith Whitaker, Jr. and great grandchild Anthony St.Louis, Makaylynn Kempson,”my pretty girl.”
Phillippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. “Amen.”
A visitation for Mr. Donald C. Whitaker was held on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a funeral service was conducted in the Chapel with Dr. E.C. Chatham and Dr. Ed Hoard officiating. Interment is in Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
