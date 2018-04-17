/Unitedbank
The late Geneva Woods was presented with flowers in appreciation from the Class of 1969 who recently received their diplomas thanks to Mrs. Woods' efforts and working with the Pike County board of education.

Geneva Woods remembered; key to city of Zebulon presented to Tom Morton

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, April 17. 2018
By Dwain W. Penn

The April 10 meeting of Zebulon council exemplified the full range of emotions from the depths of despair to the height of happiness. The muse of tragedy shadowed the expressions of sorrow over the recent passing of Geneva Woods and the muse of joy raised attitudes of thankfulness for attorney Thomas Morton, Zebulon’s citizen of the year. Geneva Woods was recognized as the second Zebulon Citizen of the Year and a key to the city was presented to her family at her funeral.

“I appreciate the attendance at Geneva Wood’s funeral today,” said mayor Bobby Blalock. “There was a good representation from the city. Pray for councilman David Woods; give him a call or go by and visit. Geneva was David’s heart-strings.”

