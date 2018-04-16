Mrs. Erma Lavone McCard Mangham, 80, of Meansville died April 15, 2018 at her residence.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel Coggins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Mangham was born October 26, 1937 in Pike County, GA to the late Edward and Velma Legg McCard. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and retired from the Pike County Board of Education with 25 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tony McCard.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Norman Mangham, daughters, Rhonda Penn and her husband Andy of Thomaston, Pam Vickers and her husband Vince of Molena, son, Randy Mangham and his wife Coleen of North Manchester, IN, sister, June Sams and her husband Pat of Thomaston and her mother-in-law, Helen Mangham, 5 grandchildren, Amber Mangham, Alison Gilmore, Chad Mangham, Scott Penn and Toby Vickers, 14 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday April 17, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Coggins Funeral Home.
