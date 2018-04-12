Mr. Ed “Pee Wee” Bentley, age 87 of Zebulon, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. He was born in Coweta County, Georgia on February 6, 1931. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Eva Cochran Bentley; son, Avery Bentley; sister, Louise Winkles; brother, Sid Bentley.
Mr. Bentley is a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He had 35 years of service in law enforcement, beginning his career as a Patrolman for the City of Palmetto. In 1952, he was appointed Chief of Police, at that time, he was the youngest Police Chief in Georgia. He later went on to work with the Atlanta Police Department and Fulton County Southside Precinct. He enjoyed his work and the people he served. Mr. Bentley retired in June of 1986 as a Lieutenant. He also worked as a bailiff for the Pike County Superior Court. Ed was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia, Palmetto Mason Lodge #74 and is a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and proud grandfather. He always encouraged his children and supported them in whatever they did.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carole Terry Bentley; his daughter and son in law, Beth and Charles Evans of McDonough, daughter, Angela Dendy of Newnan, son and daughter in law, Brad and Priscilla Bentley of Alpharetta; grandchildren, Bentley Evans and Addison Evans; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Ed “Pee Wee’ Bentley will be Friday, April 13, 2018 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 11:00 am at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn, Georgia.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Ed Bentley by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.