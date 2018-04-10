Merita Elaine W. Dowdy, age 76 of Williamson passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Merita Elaine Dowdy was born September 7, 1941 in Jacksonville, Florida. She is preceded in death by her son Ronald Dowdy; parents Benjamin and Dorothy Weise; sister-in-law Helen Dowdy. Mrs. Dowdy worked as an Administrative Assistant for UGA extension and also volunteered for 4-H in Pike and Lamar counties.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Roy Dowdy; son, Travis (Melissa) Dowdy of Griffin; daughter, Anne McElroy of Zebulon; grandchildren Lila Dowdy, Preston Dowdy, Nathan (Haley) Dowdy, Elizabeth (Shaun) Callaway, Elan Eliot, II, Austin Elliott; great-grandchildren, Mason Callaway and Preston Dowdy, III; sister, Barbara Jean Lejune; brother, James H. (Deborah) Weise; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Merita Elaine Dowdy will be Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner–Westbury Funeral Home. Reverend Ralph Dailey will officiate. Interment will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
