Budget meetings, hearings set

Pike commissioners will be presented with the recommended Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget during the regular monthly meeting Wednesday, April 11 at 9 a.m. The budget year starts July 1.
A public hearing will be held Tuesday, April 24 at 1 p.m. The public is invited to participate. Public Hearings will also be held for the first reading on May 15 at 1 p.m., for the second reading on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. and for final adoption of the budget on its third reading on May 29 at 5:30 p.m. All meetings will be held in the Pike County courthouse’s main courtroom upstairs.
Copies of a draft of the 2018-19 budget will be available at the J. Joel Edwards Public Library at 585 Highway 19 South in Zebulon and at the commissioner’s office at 331 Thomaston Street in Zebulon.