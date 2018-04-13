/Unitedbank
Advo-Kids CASA training set for April 19

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Friday, April 13. 2018
Local volunteers are being sought to help serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates for foster children and kids who are abused at their homes. Katie Gunter, Volunteer Support Coordinator with Advo-Kids CASA, is encouraging those interested in helping to attend a new training course on April 19.

“We are a non-profit serving the Griffin Judicial Circuit. At Advo-Kids CASA we screen, train and supervise volunteers who are appointed to cases and advocate in court for abused and neglected foster children. We’re trying to get the word out that we are currently accepting applications.”

For more information on how to join the cause, contact Gunter at 770-228-4714 or 770-668-4177.
