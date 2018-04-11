By Jim Asher
The PCHS Pirates travelled to Macon to wrap up the region schedule with a match-up against Westside High School on Tuesday, April 3. In another dominating win, the Pirates completed their perfect region season.
[PHOTO BY ANGIE STINCHCOMB] The Pirates secured the region title by defeating Fort Valley on March 23 and are undefeated by region opponents during the season. Pictured are (front row l-r) Dustin Way, Gage Coley, Blake Webb, Ethan Wright, Chandler Stinchcomb, Owen Tyree, Trystan Passmore, Christopher Asher and Daniel Kirkland (back row l-r) coach Kevin Hobbs, team manager Cody Pendley, Maison Corbett, Jaime Cadarso, Jacob Dufresne, Josh Epton, Dalton Totten, Davis York, Josh DeMarco, Noah Buice, Alessandro Cattini and Fabi Galeas.
Pirates soccer completes undefeated season in region play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks