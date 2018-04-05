A 70-year-old man who fired a shotgun at deputies at a residence in the 3100 block of Roberts Quarters Road Wednesday has died.
Grady Parks was reportedly armed with a shotgun and a derringer style pistol and chasing someone when deputies arrived after receiving a call at about 3:30 p.m. Deputies attempted to use a taser on Parks but it was ineffective. At some point, Parks fired a shotgun at one of the deputies and they returned fire.
Parks was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital where he died.
The GBI is investigating the incident.
UPDATE FROM GBI (Bahan Rich, 9:45 a.m.):
On Wednesday, April 4, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:28 p.m., the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a person pointing a gun at another in the 3100 block of Roberts Quarters Road. Upon arrival, two deputies made contact with Grady Parks, age 70, who was armed with a shotgun and a derringer style over-under handgun. Parks was reportedly chasing the person who called 911.
Deputies gave verbal commands for Parks to drop his weapons, but he did not comply. A deputy utilized a Taser, but it was ineffective. A brief struggle ensued between Parks and one of the deputies. Parks reportedly raised his shotgun toward the other deputy and fired. The shotgun blast missed the deputy. Simultaneously, the deputy fired his service weapon, striking Parks twice. No officers were injured during the incident.
Parks was transported to Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin where he later died. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Updated: Man involved in shootout with deputies has died
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks