The GBI is en route to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the Concord area where a Pike deputy has apparently shot a suspect. Initial reports indicate the man who was shot was threatening a third person with a gun.
Traffic has been cordoned off and portions of Roberts Quarters Road, Powder Creek Road and Motes Road have been closed to traffic. The probe is centered in the 3100 block of Roberts Quarters Rd.
UPDATE FROM GBI: Bahan Rich of GBI public affairs: GBI has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Pike County. Our agents are gathering information at this time. No further details available.
UPDATE FROM PCSO: Pike County Sheriff's Deputies are currently on the scene of a Deputy involved shooting in the 3100 address block of Roberts Quarters Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and District Attorneys Office have also arrived at the scene. No Pike County Personnel we're injured during this incident. One suspect has been transported to a local hospital.
