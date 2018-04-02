/Unitedbank
Megan Gregg sets RBI record for UT

Monday, April 2. 2018
Tennessee Lady Vols softball senior Meghan Gregg set a new school record in dramatic fashion Saturday night, with a walk-off, hit-by-pitch RBI in a 1-0 win over Georgia.

“I’m definitely humbled to be in the record books, even close to anybody in there,” said Gregg, who is from Williamson, Ga. “But if I was having to choose breaking a record of winning a world series, I’d definitely pick a world series any day.”

The No. 7-ranked Lady Vols (31-4, 4-3 SEC) held the No. 6-ranked Bulldogs (29-4, 7-3) to just three hits after Georgia entered the game leading the SEC with a .364 batting average and UT entered last in the league with an ERA over 6.00.
Tennessee pitchers Caylan Arnold (4 innings) and Matty Moss (14-1) combined to prevent the Bulldogs from getting a runner to second base before an overflow capacity crowd listed at 2,292 at Less Stadium.
Gregg also doubled earlier in the game off Georgia ace Brittany Gray (15-1), who went the distance allowing just two hits while fanning five and walking four.

Gregg, who entered the game leading the nation with 50 RBIs, passed Tonya Callahan (2005-08) with 242 RBIs. Gregg is one home run away from tying Callahan for all-time home runs at Tennessee (51).
The Lady Vols play Georgia at 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday and conclude the series at 7 p.m. on Monday. Both games are on the SEC Network.

