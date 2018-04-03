Three properties off Highway 19 will be discussed at the April 12 meeting of the Pike County planning commission as property owners request rezoning from A-R (Agricultural-Residential) to P-I (Professional-Institutional) in order for a Veterans Administration Medical Clinic to possibly be located there. Two properties are on Highway 19 north and one property is on Highway 19 south across from the schools.
“There are multiple sites being considered for rezoning for this facility in April. It will not be built on multiple properties, but potential properties have to be considered now if this facility is to be approved this year,” said planning and zoning director David Allen. “If approved, the facility would roughly involve an over 30,000 to 50,000 square foot veterans clinic building. This would provide the same services as other veterans facilities that are a couple of hours away from Pike County.”
Edwards, Colwell ask for rezoning for VA Clinic
