Mr. Michael David Smith, age 44, of Williamson, passed away March 28, 2018, at his home. He grew up in Williamson and graduated from Pike County High School where he played football. He enjoyed watching his daughter play softball and taking care of the family dogs. Michael was working as a maintenance technician for KIK Custom Products in Hampton.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Smith Lawrence.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Matthew and Tiffany Smith of Griffin; daughter: Amber Smith of Gainesville; grandchildren: Hunter Smith and Caroline Smith; parents: Karen and Lamar Smith of Williamson; sister and brother-in-law: Sabrina and Ray Moore of Concord; nieces and nephews: Taylor Garner, Macie Lumpkin, Sarah Lumpkin, Bryce Lumpkin, Dustin Oliver and wife Erin, and Lauren and B. J. O’Neal; great-nephews and great-nieces: Jerin Oliver, Nick Oliver, Ayden O’Neal, Abigail O’Neal and Harper O’Neal; special friend: Priscilla Barron of Molena.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, March 31, 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Travis Rigsby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist with funeral expenses.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.