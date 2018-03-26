Find tips and local businesses to help keep your home and lawn in tip-top shape this spring in the Pike County Journal Reporter's special Home & Garden edition.
Find the best practices for treating for weeds and ants - and the best times to treat your yard. Learn about the many benefits of water features in gardens and landscapes and find tips for where to place them.
See how you can help your lawn - and the environment - by creating a compost pile, watering at the right time of day and using a rain barrel.
Create an inviting outdoor living environment with several tips on building a fire pit, outdoor kitchen space and a second living room outdoors.
Find tips for how to prepare garden beds before spring planting.
Don't forget to call local advertisers in the special section who can help get and keep your home and garden picture perfect for springtime!