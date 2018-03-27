/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Angie Stinchcomb] The Pirates secured the region title by defeating Fort Valley March 23. Pictured are (front row l-r) Dustin Way, Gage Coley, Blake Webb, Ethan Wright, Chandler Stinchcomb, Owen Tyree, Trystan Passmore, Christopher Asher and Daniel Kirkland (back row l-r) coach Kevin Hobbs, team manager Cody Pendley, Maison Corbett, Jaime Cadarso, Jacob Dufresne, Josh Epton, Dalton Totten, Davis York, Josh DeMarco, Noah Buice, Alessandro Cattini and Fabi Galeas.

Pirates shoot down Trojans, secure region title

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, March 27. 2018
By Jim Asher

The Pike County Pirates traveled to Fort Valley to face off with the Peach County Trojans in what turned out to be the region championship match on Friday, March 23. In a very hard, physical and fast paced match-up, the Pirates outlasted the Trojans and walked away with the ultimate prize, their second consecutive region title.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter