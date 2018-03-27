Pirates shoot down Trojans, secure region title

By Jim Asher
The Pike County Pirates traveled to Fort Valley to face off with the Peach County Trojans in what turned out to be the region championship match on Friday, March 23. In a very hard, physical and fast paced match-up, the Pirates outlasted the Trojans and walked away with the ultimate prize, their second consecutive region title.
[Photo by Angie Stinchcomb] The Pirates secured the region title by defeating Fort Valley March 23. Pictured are (front row l-r) Dustin Way, Gage Coley, Blake Webb, Ethan Wright, Chandler Stinchcomb, Owen Tyree, Trystan Passmore, Christopher Asher and Daniel Kirkland (back row l-r) coach Kevin Hobbs, team manager Cody Pendley, Maison Corbett, Jaime Cadarso, Jacob Dufresne, Josh Epton, Dalton Totten, Davis York, Josh DeMarco, Noah Buice, Alessandro Cattini and Fabi Galeas.
