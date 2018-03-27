/Unitedbank
Zebulon GMC holds first week of classes

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, March 27. 2018
The Georgia Military College Zebulon campus started the spring quarter last week, with students in the historic college’s inaugural class attending evening courses. The campus is offering classes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The inaugural class includes 11 students - five who are dual enrolled and the rest who are non-traditional, first time freshmen. During their first quarter, the students are taking English 101, a college success class and Intro to American Government.

