Zebulon GMC holds first week of classes

The Georgia Military College Zebulon campus started the spring quarter last week, with students in the historic college’s inaugural class attending evening courses. The campus is offering classes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The inaugural class includes 11 students - five who are dual enrolled and the rest who are non-traditional, first time freshmen. During their first quarter, the students are taking English 101, a college success class and Intro to American Government.
Please login
or register
to read the rest of this story.