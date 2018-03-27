Easter events upcoming

Easter events are planned at homes and churches across the county as the Holy Week is honored and Resurrection Sunday celebrated.
Friday, March 30
Christ Chapel Community Church will celebrate Good Friday Worship and Communion from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 30 at the main building at 115 Sullivan Road.
Concord United Methodist Church will hold their Good Friday Service at 12 noon Friday, March 30 with a free lunch to follow the service. For more information, call 770-378-2806.
Life Springs United Methodist Church’s Good Friday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 30.
Saturday, March 31
Christ Chapel Community Church will host an afternoon of fun and games Saturday, March 31 starting at 11 a.m. with the Easter Egg Drop set for 1 p.m. in the field across from the primary school. A special Easter service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 31.
An Easter celebration for the Concord community will be hosted by Concord Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The free event for local families will include a petting zoo, pony rides and more and will be held at the Strickland building in downtown Concord.
Sunday, April 1
Christ Chapel Community Church will hold Resurrection Sunday services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 115 Sullivan Road.
Concord Baptist Church will have an Easter Sunrise Service at 7:30 outside the church with a pancake breakfast to follow.
Life Springs United Methodist Church will host an Easter sunrise service Sunday, April 1 at 7:30 a.m. and an Easter service at 11 a.m.
New Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon will have a Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8 a.m., Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.