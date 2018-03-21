Charles Martin

Mr. Charles Weldon Martin, age 76, of Molena, formerly of Williamson, passed away March 19, 2018, at his home. He fought a long battle with cancer and never lost his faith. He was born in Griffin, son of the late Arthur James Martin and Ophelia Quick Martin. Charles owned and operated Martin’s Service Station and Martin’s Lawnmower Shop in Williamson for many years. He drove a Coca Cola truck in Griffin and a school bus for Pike County. He then worked for Clayton State College where he was grounds supervisor for 19 years. After retiring he became the grounds keeper for the City of Molena where he was still working. Charles was a member of Molena Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Anthony Martin, brothers, James Martin and Barney Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Dukes Martin; son, Charles Wayne Martin of Molena; daughter, Cynthia Dianne Lyle of Molena; and grandchildren, Christopher Brandon Martin, Hannah Faith Lyle, Brianna Haley Wilkinson, Michael Scott Lyle, Tommy Martin, Tiffany Edmond and Erin Black.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 25, at 3 p.m., in the Molena Baptist Church with Rev. Neil Anderson and Rev. Terry Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in the Molena City Cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.