/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Jaime Cadarso keeps the ball in bounds during a recent game. He scored with a six-yard shot against region foe Rutland. The Pirates defeated them 9-0 and remain 4-0 in the region.

Pirates soccer undefeated in region

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Friday, March 23. 2018
By Jim Asher

On Friday, March 16, the Pike County Pirates hosted the Rutland Hurricanes in their fourth consecutive region match-up. As in the previous three, the Pirates came out hard and fast and never allowed their opponent a chance to settle in.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter