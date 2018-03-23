By Jim Asher
On Friday, March 16, the Pike County Pirates hosted the Rutland Hurricanes in their fourth consecutive region match-up. As in the previous three, the Pirates came out hard and fast and never allowed their opponent a chance to settle in.
Jaime Cadarso keeps the ball in bounds during a recent game. He scored with a six-yard shot against region foe Rutland. The Pirates defeated them 9-0 and remain 4-0 in the region.
Pirates soccer undefeated in region
