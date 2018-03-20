/Unitedbank
[Photos by Anna Bethune] Noah Windhorst applies the tag at second base as the Pirates defeated Spalding 7-3.

Pirates beats Spalding 7-3

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, March 20. 2018
An early lead helped the Pike County High School Pirates defeat Spalding 7-3 on Friday. The Pirates scored on a single by Taylor Cook and a single by Jake Maddox in the second inning.

