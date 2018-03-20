Write your own obituary

A few weeks ago, I was in west Texas and New Mexico perusing the history of famous gunslingers from the Old West, such as Billy the Kid and John Wesley Hardin. The legacy they left behind was one of murder, cattle rustling and bank robbery. These people are well-known now, but dead. When they were alive they were famous too, but their names aroused fear into the hearts of the population of the towns they traversed. Over one hundred years later, we still remember them for the evil deeds they did, not for any positive contribution to society.
What do you want to be remembered for? If you could write the dreams for your life without any limitation or thought of impossibility, what would they be?
I had a lesson at a workshop I attended last year in which our assignment was to write our own obituary. After the shock of the assignment wore off, the instructor explained the purpose of the paper we were asked to write.
Recording what you would like others to be able to say about you after you are gone explores the deep-down goals and dreams you want your life to contain. It takes some thought and effort to do this because while a desire may be prevalent in the heart, the mind will argue the impossibility of such a thing. But remember the assignment was to write without any limitations. We were not required to turn these in, so we didn’t view each other’s papers or read them aloud. With that reassurance, we were able to work unhindered.
After the project was finished, we were told, “Now go live your dreams. Live what you wrote down. Keep your life story before your eyes and remind yourself this is my life and if I want to leave the legacy I desire, I need to start now.”
I like to think the Old West gunslingers would re-write their obituaries if they could. We have the chance now to make ours what we want it to be.
As a writer, of course, one of the goals on my paper was to be able to publish books, articles and devotions that would enhance others’ lives. But the first and foremost dream I strive to have is to be remembered as someone who puts the needs of other people first, to be a blessing and example to my family and the world around me and to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ in any way I can. Only with God’s help can I achieve this kind of legacy, but only with God’s help can we accomplish any of our dreams.
One of those goals was realized recently with the publication of my first book, God’s Maps, Stories of Inspiration and Direction for Motorcycle Riders, which is available now on Amazon.
Now, hopefully, that obituary word doesn’t portray the depressing omen that usually comes to mind. Instead, think of this exercise as a legacy builder.
Ask yourself, “What do I want to be remembered for?” Now go live your dreams.
Barbara Latta is a freelance writer who posts online articles at barbaralatta.blogspot.com and contributes to the devotion website Christian Devotions, Putting on the New blog and Positive Note Network magazine.