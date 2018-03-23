/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Those at the Zebulon Post Office who were honored for their hard work and customer service efforts to maintain the designation as a nationally Certified Engaged Team include (l-r) postmaster Tony Fogarty, Area 3 manager of Post Office operations Genia Parker, rural carrier Anita Moore, rural carrier associate Leah Stewart, retail associate Cherie Hayes, rural carrier Jennifer Peterson, rural carrier Denna Harris, rural carrier associate Justin Harper, retail associate Sha Daniel, rural carrier Evonne Phinazee and retail associate April Colbert. Not pictured is rural carrier associate Matthew Harris.

Zebulon Post Office employees honored

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Friday, March 23. 2018
Postmaster Tony Fogarty received the news in January that for the second consecutive time the Zebulon Post Office was recognized as a Certified Engaged Team by the United States Postal Service and Gallop. The team enjoyed a buffet style breakfast provided by the Atlanta District on March 14 to celebrate the accomplishment.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter