Those at the Zebulon Post Office who were honored for their hard work and customer service efforts to maintain the designation as a nationally Certified Engaged Team include (l-r) postmaster Tony Fogarty, Area 3 manager of Post Office operations Genia Parker, rural carrier Anita Moore, rural carrier associate Leah Stewart, retail associate Cherie Hayes, rural carrier Jennifer Peterson, rural carrier Denna Harris, rural carrier associate Justin Harper, retail associate Sha Daniel, rural carrier Evonne Phinazee and retail associate April Colbert. Not pictured is rural carrier associate Matthew Harris.
Zebulon Post Office employees honored
