Seeing double? Signs replaced across county

Commissioners heard an explanation about double signs seen across the county during their Wednesday, March 14 meeting.
County manager John Hanson informed commissioners that the county had received a grant and the Georgia Department of Transportation is replacing the old signs with newer, more low-light visible signs.
The county crew will be collecting the old signs to replace other county signs if needed in the future.
“The grant covers the new signs and also the striping on our roads,” said county manager Hanson. “If you go past the signs at night, you can really see a difference.”