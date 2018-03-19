Mrs. Mildred Dorothy Clay, age 95 of Griffin, passed away at her residence on March 15, 2018. She was born in Nashville, GA to the late June Anderson and Mable Morris Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Homer Newell Clay; brothers, Ed May and Eugene May; sister, Pauline Gorndt. She worked for Owen Illinois for many years.
Mrs. Clay enjoyed word puzzles, reading, working in the yard, and lovingly caring for her husband.
Surviving are her son, Ralph Clay (Judy) of Griffin; daughter, Shirley Brennan (Albert) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Kelly Clay, Amanda Smitherman, Shannon Ericsson, Chad Brennan, Trisha Clay Coffey, Brian Clay, Bradley Clay; great grandchildren Aaron Clay, Kristen Perkins, Sion Coffey, Ashleigh Smitherman, Amber Taylor, and Alexis Taylor; nieces and nephews and other extended family.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Richard Clay officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, 12-2 p.m. Higgins Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home, Newnan,770-253-4723