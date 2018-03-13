/Unitedbank
Both track teams vaulted to the top of the competition at a recent meet. Cole Woerner vaulted 9.5 feet at the meet.

Track teams dominate at meet

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, March 13. 2018
The Pike County Track program put together a superior performance in a bitter cold track meet at Spalding High School on Thursday, March 8. The track meet consisted of 10 schools including Jones County, West Laurens, Lamar County, Upson-Lee, Jackson High, Rock Springs, Griffin Christian, Riverdale and Spalding County. The night was full of “personal bests” which is difficult in such extreme weather conditions. The girls had a score of 103, barely edging out West Laurens who had 101 points and Jones with 85. The boys had a score of 123 and Lamar finished with a score of 122.5 with West Laurens at 95.5.

