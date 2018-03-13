By Bill James
The all-volunteer restoration of Williamson’s “Huey” 609 is “on course, on glide path” for its dedication later this spring but many details are yet to be completed before Huey 609’s debut. The restoration team will soon reach a point where Huey 609 is deemed presentable and a date for the formal rededication will be announced. In the meantime, a bit more history about the Huey, Vietnam and the “Helicopter War.”
Williamson’s aircraft from ‘Helicopter War’ era
