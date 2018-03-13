/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Williamson’s aircraft from ‘Helicopter War’ era

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, March 13. 2018
By Bill James
bjamesaso@aol.com

The all-volunteer restoration of Williamson’s “Huey” 609 is “on course, on glide path” for its dedication later this spring but many details are yet to be completed before Huey 609’s debut. The restoration team will soon reach a point where Huey 609 is deemed presentable and a date for the formal rededication will be announced. In the meantime, a bit more history about the Huey, Vietnam and the “Helicopter War.”

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter