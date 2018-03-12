Harry Lee Harwell

Mr. Harry Lee “Pop” Harwell, age 90, of Zebulon, passed away March 10, 2018. He was born in Fayetteville, GA, son of the late Claude Lee Harwell and Ottie Biles Harwell. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in World War II. As a boy, he grew up in Griffin and worked on his family’s farm, often using mules to plow the fields. He later worked for Thomaston Mills in Griffin, where he retired as Supervisor after 39 years. He enjoyed raising rabbits, hunting, fishing, gardening, watching Hee-Haw, football and NASCAR. Dale Jr. and UGA were his favorites. He was of the Methodist faith and known by many as “Rabbit Man”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Helen Loette Bass Harwell, his brothers, Robert E. Harwell and Cecil C. Harwell, and his sister, Nadine H. Caldwell.
He is survived by his sons: Ricky Keith Harwell, Rodney Lee Harwell and wife Jennifer Renée Harwell; grandchildren: Jonathan Corey Harwell and wife Sandy Jean Harwell, Thomas Adam Harwell and former wife Jessica Nicole Boyt, Michael Jeremy Priest, William Christopher Priest, and soon to arrive Rodney Lee Harwell Jr.; great-grandchildren: Chyannah Maie, Alyssa Jade, and Brayden Wyatt; brothers: Tye H. Harwell of Barnesville; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 12, 1 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Denise and Danny Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow in Griffin Memorial Gardens, 515 Dobbins Mill Rd., in Griffin. Friends may visit the family prior to the service on Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.