Mr. William Alvin “Bill” Shivers, age 82, of Zebulon, passed away Monday, March 5, 2018, at Brightmoor Hospice. He was a life-long resident of Zebulon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Talma Shivers, and a brother Larry Shivers.
Mr. Shivers was a veteran of the United States Army having served as a Military Police Officer during the Korean War. He was a retired Georgia State Trooper, private investigator and accident investigator. He served as bailiff for the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Zebulon, American Legion, Moose Lodge, the Griffin VFW where he served as Post Commander in the 1990’s, the Peace Officers Association, and an honorary member of the Griffin High School ROTC Drill and Rifle Team where he served for 20+ years.
Mr. Shivers is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Traci Shivers of Zebulon; daughter and son-in-law: Kim and Glen Rawlins of Zebulon; grandchildren: Hailey Fletcher and husband Kyle, Austin Rawlins, Hanna Shivers and Katie Rawlins; brother: Wayne Shivers of Zebulon; special friend: Charlene Nelms of Griffin; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 8, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 9, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Dr. Ed Hoard officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Zebulon.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.