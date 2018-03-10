Top spots in track

Pike County High School’s boys and girls track teams participated in the 11th annual Irwin Ross Invitational in Griffin. The meet consisted of 17 teams that scored points. The girls finished ninth and the boys finished sixth. Both teams finished first among AAA opponents. During the meet, there were some school records that were broken or tied along with some personal records.
Cassidy Kirk became the first ever female pole vaulter from Pike County to establish a record and she did so with a vault of 6’6”. Cassidy finished third in the meet.
Cole Woerner pole vaulted 10 feet which matches his own school record and finished second.
C’Bo Flemister had an outstanding triple jump of 44’ 4.75” which put him in second place and set a school record. He also won the 110 hurdles and placed in the long jump. Currently, he is ranked third in the hurdles, third in long jump and third in the triple jump in the state.
Also placing and scoring points for their team were John Lovett who was sixth in pole vault, Mary Carter who was second in 100 hurdles and eighth in triple jump, Livi O’Steen who placed fifth in 800m, Victoria Roark who placed fifth in 1600m and fifth in 3200m, Rachel Gooch who placed eighth in discus, Austin Hemphill who placed fifth in 3200m, Gavin Burford who placed seventh in 3200m, Nakeem Murphy who placed fifth in triple jump, T.C. Cook who placed seventh in shot put and Dillion Gooch who placed seventh in the discus throw.