Eugene Ralston

Eugene Howard Ralston, age 83, of Concord, GA passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Navicent Health Medical Center in Macon, GA. He was born June 9, 1934, in Gainesville, GA, son of Estes Homer Ralston and Irma Berthel (Bertha) Burtz Ralston. He was a “Giant on Earth” in so many ways other than his six-foot, eight-inch frame. Eugene never let the truth get in the way of a good story. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a master craftsman, an avid collector who enjoyed the thrill of the hunt, and a “PawPaw” to many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, James Ralston, and Estes Leroy Ralston. He is survived by: his wife of 56 years, Jean Williams Ralston; children: Alecia Ralston of Waynesville, NC, and Mark (Gina) Ralston of Concord, GA; grandchildren (for which everything else paled in comparison): Ally Ralston of Griffin, GA, and Colby Ralston of Concord, GA; great-grandchild (who brightened his final years): Caroline Ralston; his siblings and their spouses: Rudolph (Ann) Ralston of Carrollton, GA, Mary Greathouse of Thomaston, GA, Martha (Bob) Alfonso of Johnson City, TN, Wilburn (Shirley) Ralston of Big Canoe, GA, and Elizabeth (Richard) Boehm of Thomaston, GA; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, February 28, 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.