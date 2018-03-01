/Unitedbank
Former ZPD chief Lyons nominated for U.S. Marshal

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Thursday, March 1. 2018
Former Zebulon Police Department chief David L. Lyons, now of Savannah, was recently nominated by president Donald Trump for the post of U.S. Marshal for the southern district of Georgia.

