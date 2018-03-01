Seussabration set for 1 p.m. March 3 at library in Zebulon

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon will host its sixth annual Seussabration, to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 3. In honor of Dr. Seuss’s 114th birthday, local “celebrities” will share some of their favorite childhood stories, illustrating Dr. Seuss’s own belief that “You’re never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read to a child.”
In addition to the interactive story program, participants will also be treated to activities, crafts and perhaps even a special visit from the Cat in the Hat himself.
The library’s Seussabration coincides with Read Across America week, instituted by the National Education Association. In May 1997, a small reading task force at the NEA came up with a big idea.
“Let’s create a day to celebrate reading,” the group decided. “We hold pep rallies to get kids excited about football. We assemble to remember that Character Counts. Why don’t we do something to get kids excited about reading? We’ll call it ‘NEA’s Read Across America’ and we’ll celebrate it on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.”
And so was born on March 2, 1998, the largest celebration of reading this country has ever seen.
Motivating children to read is an important factor in student achievement and creating lifelong successful readers. Research has shown that children who are motivated and spend more time reading do better in school. Says the good Doctor himself, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go!”
For more information, call the library at 770-567-2014 during regular business hours and follow the J. Joel Edwards Public Library on Facebook.