Students from Class of 1969 to graduate Saturday, March 3

This weekend, graduates from the Class of 1969 will finally be honored with a graduation ceremony nearly 50 years after their last days of school at Pike County Consolidated High School in Concord. The commencement ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 3 at the Pike County Auditorium and will include students who earned all the necessary high school credits before taking part in peaceful protests involving integration and an un-renewed principal’s contract.
