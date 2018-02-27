/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Students from Class of 1969 to graduate Saturday, March 3

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, February 27. 2018
This weekend, graduates from the Class of 1969 will finally be honored with a graduation ceremony nearly 50 years after their last days of school at Pike County Consolidated High School in Concord. The commencement ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 3 at the Pike County Auditorium and will include students who earned all the necessary high school credits before taking part in peaceful protests involving integration and an un-renewed principal’s contract.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter