Mr. Matthew Kory Williams, age 18, of Zebulon, passed away February 22, 2018. He was a 2017 graduate of Pike County High School, where he excelled at soccer. As a goal keeper he was ranked 8th in the nation. Matthew previously worked for Air Control Heating and Air and was currently employed by Double P Grading in Williamson.
He was a loving father to his two month old daughter, Maylee, and a loving son.
He is survived by his parents: Michael and Julie Williams of Zebulon; fiancé: Brooke Sealey of Concord; daughter: Maylee Kristina Williams; sisters: Meagan Williams of Zebulon, Kati Williams of Valley, AL, and Kara Williams of Zebulon; brother: Mikey Williams of Zebulon; nephew: Andrew; niece: Elizabeth (Lou); god-mother to both Matthew and Maylee: Vicki Stuart-Weldon of Griffin; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, February 25, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 26, 3 p.m., at Barnesville Church of the Nazarene, 744 Veterans Parkway, Barnesville (Hwy 341 S). Rev. Kevin Thomas and Rev. Randy Young will officiate.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.