5K, 10K walk, run and pancake breakfast is Saturday

Pike County American Legion Post 197 will hold the next 5K/10K Run/Walk to benefit veterans in Zebulon on Saturday, Feb. 24. Start the morning with a pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 197 at 645 Meansville Street in Zebulon from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Proceeds from the pancake breakfast will go to help veterans and their families in the community.
“This event is Post 197’s second Run/Walk in Zebulon and our sixth overall in Pike County,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “The event resembles the German Volksmarch type of activity. There is a start window between 8 a.m. and 12 noon and a choice of either the 5K (3.1 mile) or 10K (6.2 mile) course. The Run/Walk is a charity event to benefit our veterans while at the same time providing a healthy event for the community. Runners can use this event as an interesting workout for your running program. Courses are generally flat with paved and dirt roads, trails and sidewalks. There are no restrictions on strollers and dogs on leashes.”
Runners or walkers can register the day of the event for $35. Everyone who registers will receive an event T-shirt.
To volunteer, receive a registration form or for other questions, contact event director Bryan Richardson at 770-884-9810 or 678-764-2611 or email rich5060@bellsouth.net.
The pancake breakfast is hosted by Sons of the American Legion Pike County Squadron 197 and the American Legion Auxiliary Pike County Unit 197.