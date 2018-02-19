Jeanette Gabriel

Mrs. Jeanette Bassett Gabriel, age 72, of Zebulon, passed away February 19, 2018, at Spalding Regional Hospital. She was born in Greenville, daughter of the late Webster Bassett and Maggie Ruth Abner Bassett. Jeanette enjoyed shopping and working in her yard. She was a good cook and especially loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Lester Dean, and infant son, Harold Dean.
She is survived by her husband: Charles Gabriel; daughters and sons-in-law: Jeanne and Terry Grant of Zebulon and Patricia and Dale Roberts of Greenville; granddaughter and her husband: Maggie and Chase Duerr; brothers and sisters-in-law: Webster and Shirley Bassett and Lynwood and Lena Mae Bassett all of Greenville; sister: Loretta Bradshaw of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, February 21, 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home, and burial will be in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.