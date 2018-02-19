Joanne White

Ms. Elizabeth Joanne Comstock White, age 57, passed away February 16, 2018. She was born on July 29, 1960, daughter of the late Raymond Lee Comstock and Emma Lee Brooks Comstock. She worked as a radio dispatcher for Clayton County for many years.
She enjoyed watching her children play sports, fishing, palm trees, and trips to the mountains. Joanne was a loving mother and caretaker.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Kimberly and Brad Hatcher of Jackson and Bradley (Boomer) White of Pike County; her beloved dog, Aussie; brother and sister-in-law: Raymond (Ramie) and Loretta (Low) Comstock of Cleveland; special friends: Jody and Angi Pilkenton of Zebulon and many others; many nieces, nephews, and several great-nieces and a great-nephew.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 22nd, 6:30 p.m., at Barnstormer’s Grill in Williamson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butts County Humane Society, Butts Mutts, P.O. Box 474, Jackson, GA 30233.