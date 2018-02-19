Mr. James Marvin “Jimmy” Salter, Sr. age 80, of Meansville, passed away February 18, 2018, at Upson Regional Medical Center. He was born in Zebulon, son of the late Leonard Davis Salter and Evelyn Gassett Salter. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a truck driver and diesel mechanic for many years, and enjoyed fishing, hunting drag racing and restoring muscle cars. Jimmy was a soft-spoken man, a great husband, father and Pop.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Alice Quick Salter; children and their spouses: Theresa and Wayne Newton of Meansville and Sonny and Pam Salter of Thomaston; grandchildren and their spouses: Daniel Salter of Thomaston, Cody Salter of Thomaston, Jessica and Doug Dunn of Zebulon, and Brandon and Jennifer Thomas of Meansville; step-grandchildren and spouse: Jodi and Scott Sears of Columbus and Jessie and Howell Shinkle of Molena; great-granddaughter: Laura Dunn; step-great-grandchildren: Kylie Sears, Will Sears, Samantha Kay Shinkle, Gracie Shinkle and Christopher Shinkle; brothers and a sister-in-law: William Salter of Molena and Bobby and Janet Salter of Thomaston; sisters: Frances Nix of Thomaston and Mildred Walker of Zebulon; special friends: Jack Hay of Meansville and Jimmy Sandefur of Zebulon; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Minnie.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, February 19, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 20, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Boomer and Rev. Franklin Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
