Joseph Allen Bottoms, age 63, of Barnesville, passed away February 12, 2018.
Joey was born on September 21, 1954 in Morgantown, WV to the late Joseph and Carol Bottoms. He was the owner and CEO of Bottoms Associates, Inc. for 16 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and helping others. He was known and remembered by his jokes, laughter, and fun loving spirit.
Joey is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Jody and April Marshall; daughters and sons-in-law: Jessica and Daniel Evans and Jacqueline and Kolin Hunter; 8 grandchildren: Dillion, Kayla, Addison, Lake, Keaton, River, Coral Bay and John Luke; siblings: Jimmy and Brenda Bottoms, Judy and David Bess, and Jackie and Clay Lovejoy. Joey is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Joey at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Barnesville. Friends may visit the family immediately following the service at Joey’s residence, 119 Coffey Road, Barnesville, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Angels of Eternal Hope, 123 North 18th Street, Griffin, GA 30223.