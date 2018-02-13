Barbara Holloway

Mrs. Barbara Ann Cannon Holloway, age 65, of Concord, passed away February 13, 2018, at her home. She was born in Griffin on February 12, 1953. She worked for Dundee Mills and then Springs Industries for more than 30 years. She then worked for Wal-Mart in Griffin for 10 years. Barbara enjoyed working in her flower garden and spending time with her grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her father, W.L. Cannon, her brother, Billy Cannon and her sister, Connie Cannon.
She is survived by her husband: Billy Holloway, Sr.; daughter and son-in-law: Jessica and Ken Lalumiere of Meansville; grandsons: Mason and Jack Lalumiere of Meansville; mother: Jessie Cannon of Gay; step-son: Billy Holloway, Jr.; nephews: Jason Horton and Juddson Gambrell.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, February 14, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2 p.m., in Old Hebron Cemetery in Concord with Pastor Mark James officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eternal Hope Hospice, 123 N. 18th St., Griffin, GA 30223.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.