Gregg to lead Lady Vols, speak to Ga. House

The University of Tennessee Lady Vols were recently picked to finish second in the SEC behind defending regular season champ and national runners-up Florida and the team had a 48-12 season last year. Lady Vols senior Meghan Gregg of Williamson will lead the team from her shortstop position, along with seven other returning starters. She and her parents Brad and Kathy Gregg will be honored at the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday, Feb. 26 after District 131 Rep. Johnnie Caldwell sent them an invite resolution which allows them the opportunity to be on the floor of the House and to speak to the representatives.
