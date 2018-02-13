About 10 years ago, I was driving down the road when I got a call from Don Bohensky. Our youngest, Livia, was eight or nine at the time and had about four or five years of recreation soccer under her belt.
She had followed in her sister May Melton’s footsteps and taken up the sport at four. We thought she was a pretty good player but, at that age, soccer is just slightly organized kickball featuring players with short attention spans running hither and yon chasing a soccer ball.
Some coaches stand apart
