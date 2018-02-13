/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Some coaches stand apart

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, February 13. 2018
About 10 years ago, I was driving down the road when I got a call from Don Bohensky. Our youngest, Livia, was eight or nine at the time and had about four or five years of recreation soccer under her belt.

She had followed in her sister May Melton’s footsteps and taken up the sport at four. We thought she was a pretty good player but, at that age, soccer is just slightly organized kickball featuring players with short attention spans running hither and yon chasing a soccer ball.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter